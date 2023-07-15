    বাংলা

    Four dead after collision between trucks in Bogura

    A Naogaon-bound freight truck crashed into another truck parked by the roadside in Murail, killing both drivers and two others

    Published : 15 July 2023, 06:19 AM
    At least four people have died after a freight truck slammed into another truck parked by the roadside in Bogura's Adamdighi Upazila.

    The collision took place near a bridge west of the Murail bus stand around 3:30 am on Saturday, according to the police.

    The victims have been identified as Dadon Mia, 40, Saiful Islam, 23, Rakibul Islam, 40, and Mushtak Ali, 45.

    Mushtak, the driver of the stationary truck, was making repairs to the vehicle when a freight truck heading from Dhaka to Nagaon collided with it, said SI Alamgir Hossain of Adamdighi Police Station.

    Dadon Mia, who was behind the wheel of the moving truck, and Rakibul, a passenger, were killed instantly.

    Moshtak and his aide, Saiful, were rushed to Bogura's Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in critical condition. They later succumbed to their injuries.

