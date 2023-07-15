Four dead after collision between trucks in Bogura

At least four people have died after a freight truck slammed into another truck parked by the roadside in Bogura's Adamdighi Upazila.

The collision took place near a bridge west of the Murail bus stand around 3:30 am on Saturday, according to the police.

The victims have been identified as Dadon Mia, 40, Saiful Islam, 23, Rakibul Islam, 40, and Mushtak Ali, 45.