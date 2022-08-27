    বাংলা

    Four dead after truck rams autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar

    A truck rammed into the back of an autorickshaw on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway, leaving another man injured

    Cox's Bazar Correspondent
    Published : 27 August 2022, 06:57 AM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 06:57 AM

    At least four people have been killed and another injured after a truck ploughed into an autorickshaw in Cox's Bazar's Ukhia.

    The accident occurred on the Shaheed ATM Zafar Alam Arakan Road along the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Highway around 10 am on Saturday, according to Inspector Saiful Islam of Shah Pari Highway Police Outpost.

    The authorities identified three of the dead as 40-year-old Salima Khatun, 25-year-old Anwar Islam and 51-year-old Bitu Dhar. They were all passengers on the autorickshaw.

    The injured person, 20-year-old Md Habibullah, is currently in hospital care.

    "The autorickshaw was heading to Cox's Bazar when a truck crashed into it from behind. Five passengers were injured and the vehicle was left in a crumpled heap," said Islam, citing witnesses.

    Locals rushed the injured passengers to the Ukhia Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared four of them dead, he added.

    Police later seized the two vehicles involved in the incident.

