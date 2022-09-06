Two years on, families of 34 Narayanganj mosque blast victims ‘lose hope for justice’

Sourav Hasan Siyam, Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Families of Narayanganj’s mosque blast victims have given up hope of getting justice as there has been little headway in the legal action pursued in connection with the deadly accident two years ago.
“The plaintiff is the government. The suspects are also in the government. We only have grief but no justice in our fate. We don’t even expect it (justice),” said Manju Begum, the mother of victim Shahadat Hossain Sifat.
Sifat died along with 33 other people in the deadly blast that occurred after gas accumulation inside the Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Fatullah on Sept 4, 2020.
It was like any other normal night in the Pashchim Talla neighbourhood when residents went to a mosque to offer prayers. Electricity went out at 8:30pm while the prayer was ongoing. But as power connection was restored through an alternative line, a huge explosion sparked by an electric short-circuit rocked the area, covering it in a cloud of thick smoke.
When the smoke was gone, victims were found lying on the blood-covered floor. Only three of the 37 injured survived.
The 20-year-old victim, Sifat, was looking to get admitted to Government Kadam Rasul Degree College before his life was cut short by the blast.
With unbearable pain from burn injuries, Sifat was worried about the admission date nearing. He died at the hospital 18 days after the incident.
“I lost my dear boy. Our grief is going to last lifelong. Twenty-four months have passed, but still, we remember our child while we eat and when we go to bed. My Sifat was very polite,” Manju said.
“Nobody did anything about the accident that happened in the mosque. We are poor. We cannot follow people around. From whom shall we seek justice?”
Sifat’s father Md Swapan, a labourer, said, “My son is gone. But nobody cares. The plaintiff from the government filed the case. Not a single relative of the 34 people who died is involved with the case. We don’t know anything about it.”
Parul Bibi lost two of her sons on the night of the blast. She said that her older son ‘Sabbir’, 22, was a third-year undergraduate student of Narayanganj University College and the younger son ‘Jubayer’, 18, was a candidate for the Higher Secondary School Certificate from Govt Tolaram College. Her youngest son, 10-year-old ‘Yasin’, left the mosque shortly before the blast.
Parul’s husband had left her and married another woman before the blast. Her elder sons’ deaths have now shoved her further into distress. The poor woman now lives with Yasin in a single rented room with the little money she earns from private tuition.
“My big dreams about my two sons have been burnt with them,” she said.
The district administration closed the mosque initially but it has now been renovated and people are offering prayers on the ground and first floors.
Maulana Abdul Maleque, the imam, also died in the blast. His son Fahimul Islam said they are passing their days in misery while the families of many other victims left the city for villages due to their failure to bear the rising expenses after losing sole breadwinners to the blast.
“We gave up hopes for justice from the start. Titas is spared after the filing of a case but the mosque’s committee is being harassed. They [law enforcers] are making regular visits. The government has filed the case as a plaintiff. It should’ve been them [government] to do something for us. But we are not seeing anything is being done.”
THE CASE
Shocking revelations of irregularities came up in investigations that found the state utility Titas did not cut off an abandoned line while the mosque authorities extended the building illegally onto the line.
Power authorities failed to monitor the fact that the mosque had an additional connection illegally which caused the short-circuit.
Police arrested 12 people and all of them secured bail. Besides mosque committee President Abdul Gafur Mia, the arrestees included engineers of Titas and electricians of Dhaka Power Distribution Company.
The Criminal Investigation Department of police dropped the names of Titas employees from the charge sheet, holding the mosque committee responsible for the blast. The investigator said he applied for permission to charge the Titas employees following the rules.
Court police Inspector Md Asaduzzaman said the case has been transferred to the District and Sessions Judges’ Court from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrates' Court for trial, which is scheduled to begin on Sept 15.
[Writing in English by Anonno Reza Neel]