Two years on, families of 34 Narayanganj mosque blast victims ‘lose hope for justice’

Sourav Hasan Siyam, Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com

Families of Narayanganj’s mosque blast victims have given up hope of getting justice as there has been little headway in the legal action pursued in connection with the deadly accident two years ago.

“The plaintiff is the government. The suspects are also in the government. We only have grief but no justice in our fate. We don’t even expect it (justice),” said Manju Begum, the mother of victim Shahadat Hossain Sifat.

Sifat died along with 33 other people in the deadly blast that occurred after gas accumulation inside the Baitus Salat Jame Masjid in Fatullah on Sept 4, 2020.

It was like any other normal night in the Pashchim Talla neighbourhood when residents went to a mosque to offer prayers. Electricity went out at 8:30pm while the prayer was ongoing. But as power connection was restored through an alternative line, a huge explosion sparked by an electric short-circuit rocked the area, covering it in a cloud of thick smoke.