PM Hasina slams ‘pointless’ Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has denounced the “pointless” Russia-Ukraine war and says that it is endangering the lives of common people.
It is, however, profiting weapons dealers, she said.
The prime minister spoke after joining the inauguration ceremony of 24 technical training centres, including the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Centennial TTC, via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Thursday morning.
"We are trying to deal with the coronavirus here, which has caused a global recession. The Russia-Ukraine war started amid this crisis. This war has led to international sanctions, which have put the world economy in jeopardy.”
The developed countries are suffering and they are now worried about saving on electricity and fuel and food security, Hasina said. Countries are now taking various measures to deal with the crisis.
"A country like ours has just embarked upon the path of development. We are eagerly striving to reach our goal. Any obstruction at this time is tragic for us.”
Many countries have taken various initiatives to save energy and we have followed them, she said, adding that Bangladesh cannot stay still.
"We need to build up a skilled workforce. We have our youths. We are taking various steps to deal with the situation.”
"We want to create this workforce through training to continue with the process of development," Hasina said.