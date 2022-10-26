HC sets 3-month deadline to complete deals to bring back laundered money

The High Court has ordered the central bank and the anti-money laundering watchdog to finalise mutual legal assistance (MLA) agreements with foreign states alongside other necessary measures to recover money laundered from Bangladesh.

Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after receiving a report on the matter from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik attended the hearing on behalf of the state, while Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.

“We asked for three months' time to submit a progress report on the recovery of laundered money. The court set a Feb 5 deadline and referred to government-to-government agreements in this regard, which was not mentioned in the BFIU report,” Amin told reporters.

The judges were also critical of the ACC for "sleeping" on the issue, according to Amin.