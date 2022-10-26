    বাংলা

    HC sets 3-month deadline to complete deals to bring back laundered money

    The central bank and the anti-money laundering watchdog must finalise mutual legal assistance deals with foreign states by Feb 5

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 10:11 AM

    The High Court has ordered the central bank and the anti-money laundering watchdog to finalise mutual legal assistance (MLA) agreements with foreign states alongside other necessary measures to recover money laundered from Bangladesh.

    Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after receiving a report on the matter from the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday.

    Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik attended the hearing on behalf of the state, while Md Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    “We asked for three months' time to submit a progress report on the recovery of laundered money. The court set a Feb 5 deadline and referred to government-to-government agreements in this regard, which was not mentioned in the BFIU report,” Amin told reporters.

    The judges were also critical of the ACC for "sleeping" on the issue, according to Amin.

    On Tuesday, the head of the BFIU submitted a progress report to the court in the form of an affidavit, outlining an intention to repatriate laundered money through MLAs with 10 countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Switzerland, Thailand and Hong Kong.

    The finance ministry's Financial Institution Division had previously asked the BFIU to provide a list of countries with whom MLA agreements needed to be signed to facilitate the money repatriation efforts. Later, the BFIU set out the rationale for the agreements.

    The list offers insight into the countries where funds could potentially be parked by Bangladeshis. The report also noted that the request was made in view of the delays in receiving evidence from foreign countries in cases related to the repatriation of laundered money.

    The issue of money laundering came under the spotlight after Swiss Ambassador Nathalie Chuard said in August that Bangladesh did not request any specific information about funds deposited by its nationals in Swiss banks.

    The court later sought an explanation from the government and the ACC on the envoy's comments.

    It then directed the BFIU to submit a progress report on the recovery of laundered money. But the BFIU report did not indicate any significant progress.

