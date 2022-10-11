Five labourers killed by lightning strikes in Rangpur

But the prime minister took issue with the 'constant talk' about inflation and said it is not necessary to dwell on the matter
Five labourers have died in lightning strikes in Rangpur’s Pirganj Upazila.
Another person was reportedly injured in the incident at the BTC Intersection in Kabilpur Union around 4 pm on Tuesday.
Police have been sent to the scene and more details will be available later on, said Abdul Awal, chief of Pirganj Police Station, confirming the deaths.
Locals say the dead were residents of Gaibandha. The victims’ names have yet to be confirmed.
More to follow