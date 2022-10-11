    বাংলা

    Five labourers killed by lightning strikes in Rangpur

    Another person was reportedly injured when lightning struck the at the BTC Intersection in Pirganj Upazila

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Oct 2022, 12:08 PM
    Updated : 11 Oct 2022, 12:08 PM

    Five labourers have died in lightning strikes in Rangpur’s Pirganj Upazila.

    Another person was reportedly injured in the incident at the BTC Intersection in Kabilpur Union around 4 pm on Tuesday.

    Police have been sent to the scene and more details will be available later on, said Abdul Awal, chief of Pirganj Police Station, confirming the deaths.

    Locals say the dead were residents of Gaibandha. The victims’ names have yet to be confirmed.

    More to follow

