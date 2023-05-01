Saudi Arabia expands eVisa services for Bangladeshi workers, visitors and residents

“This step comes in implementation of the generous directives and in achieving the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 to automate all procedures and to provide highly efficient digital services,” it added.

Currently, citizens of 49 countries are eligible to apply for a Saudi eVisa – a one-year, multiple entry visa that allows tourists to spend up to 90 days in the country, according to the eVisa website. The tourist visa allows them to take part in tourism-related activities such as, events, family and relatives visits, leisure, and Umrah, excluding Hajj and other activities such as studying.



For Bangladesh, eVisas were available for Umrah only.

The Saudi envoy said the introduction of an error-free eVisa for Bangladeshis, using both Arabic and English languages, will reduce the hassle, cost and time of getting Saudi visas, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.



Essa said that his government spends a huge amount of money to issue sticker visas while printing such stickers is a difficult task.

The ambassador described the recent development as a win-win situation for intending Bangladeshi workers and stakeholders, including recruitment agencies.

He also expressed his country's eagerness to collaborate with Bangladesh to enhance the conditions and opportunities for expatriate Bangladeshi workers.