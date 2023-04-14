A procession for love and peace as Bangladesh celebrates Pahela Baishakh

A colourful Mangal Shobhajatra procession meandered through a key road in Dhaka on the first day of the Bengali New Year calling for a safe and peaceful world.
The replicas of a Royal Bengal tiger, a sheep, a black elephant, an antelope, and a white peacock -- made by the artists in the Faculty of Fine Arts -- were the highlights of the procession. An earthen doll mother carrying her child in her left arm with her right arm open sent out messages of peace and affection. Keeping the tradition alive, the king and the queen led the march from the front.
People of all ages adorned in Baishakhi clothes joined the procession with masks in hand. Many danced to the music.
Like every year, the Mangal Shobhajatra set off from the Faculty of Fine Arts and came to a close after going around the Shahbagh intersection.
At the break of dawn on Friday, people gathered at the Ramna Park and Dhaka University campus to welcome the Bengali year of 1430. The area turned into a sea of red and white -- the traditional colours worn by people to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year.
Pahela Baishakh heralds novelty in life and paints the minds with a hue of festivity as reflected by the colourful attires, smiling children and flowers at the leafy Ramna Park on Friday.
Chhayanaut, a leading cultural organisation in the country, greeted the year 1430, envisaging a new dawn, a new beginning.
As the sun peeked in the east, Chhayanaut presented a classical tune of Ahir Bhairav on the sarangi. Their cultural presentations included 10 chorus songs, 11 solo songs and recitations.
The two-hour event was broadcast live by Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar. It was also available on Chhanaut’s YouTube channel.
Bangladesh is celebrating Pahela Baishakh on a full scale this year after the coronavirus pandemic ebbed and restrictions were lifted.
The scorching summer turned colourful with the educational institutions organising social and cultural events to celebrate the New Year.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted Bangladeshis living at home and abroad on the occasion.
Hamid urged all to build a happy and prosperous “Smart Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty by embracing the spirit of the Liberation War.
Hasina, in a video message, said: “On the eve of this new year, we pray that we can remove all darkness and hurdles, and build a happy, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh."
Pahela Baishakh is not just the beginning of a new year. It also holds a different connotation in the lives of the Bengali people.
Its origin can be traced back to the Mughal period when Emperor Akbar introduced the Bangla calendar to ease tax collection. In course of time, it became an integral part of the culture and tradition.
It became a political tool during the struggle of Bangladesh against Pakistani rule and that spirit helped to propel the movement to reach its final stage of independence.
The threat to hurt the secular spirit of Pahela Baishakh is nothing new. Before independence, Bangladeshis used new year celebrations as a tool to protest against Pakistan’s attempts to destroy the nation’s culture by banning Tagore songs.
Ahead of this year's celebrations, a note threatening an attack on the traditional Mangal Shobhajatra was found at the Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University on Tuesday night. The law enforcers, however, assured that there was no cause for concern.