A procession for love and peace as Bangladesh celebrates Pahela Baishakh

Like every year, the Mangal Shobhajatra set off from the Faculty of Fine Arts and came to a close after going around the Shahbagh intersection.

At the break of dawn on Friday, people gathered at the Ramna Park and Dhaka University campus to welcome the Bengali year of 1430. The area turned into a sea of red and white -- the traditional colours worn by people to celebrate Pahela Baishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year.

Pahela Baishakh heralds novelty in life and paints the minds with a hue of festivity as reflected by the colourful attires, smiling children and flowers at the leafy Ramna Park on Friday.

Chhayanaut, a leading cultural organisation in the country, greeted the year 1430, envisaging a new dawn, a new beginning.

As the sun peeked in the east, Chhayanaut presented a classical tune of Ahir Bhairav on the sarangi. Their cultural presentations included 10 chorus songs, 11 solo songs and recitations.

The two-hour event was broadcast live by Bangladesh Television and Bangladesh Betar. It was also available on Chhanaut’s YouTube channel.

Bangladesh is celebrating Pahela Baishakh on a full scale this year after the coronavirus pandemic ebbed and restrictions were lifted.