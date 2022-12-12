Hasina unveils plan to transition to 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has revealed the government's vision to turn the country into a developed one by transitioning from 'digital' to 'smart' Bangladesh by 2041.

Hasina outlined the 'four key pillars' that the plan is based on during the Digital Bangladesh Award ceremony on Monday.

"Our citizens will be skilled at using technology and become smart citizens. There will be a smart economy where all economic activities will be conducted using technology. Then, we'll have a smart government which we have already achieved to an extent and our society will become a smart society."