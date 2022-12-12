Hasina unveils plan to transition to 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has revealed the government's vision to turn the country into a developed one by transitioning from 'digital' to 'smart' Bangladesh by 2041.
Hasina outlined the 'four key pillars' that the plan is based on during the Digital Bangladesh Award ceremony on Monday.
"Our citizens will be skilled at using technology and become smart citizens. There will be a smart economy where all economic activities will be conducted using technology. Then, we'll have a smart government which we have already achieved to an extent and our society will become a smart society."
The prime minister underscored her commitment to working for the country's development despite her advancing years and the constant threats to her life.
"We designed the 2100 Delta Plan and I'm leaving a perspective plan with details on the structure and planning for the development of Bangladesh from 2021 to 2041,” Hasina said.
“I hope the generations after 2100 in this delta will live without being affected by climate change. They should live smartly and independently in a developed country.”
Hasina also emphasised the role of the youth in propelling Bangladesh's fortunes further. “They [the youth] are our strength. This was highlighted in the Awami League's election manifesto in 2018 and we’re still working on that basis.”
The government's efforts to achieve sustainable growth were vindicated when Bangladesh was elevated to the rank of a developing country at a time when the nation celebrated the golden jubilee of its independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, according to Hasina.
“We implemented the Digital Bangladesh plan of 2008. We have ensured broadband connectivity across Bangladesh and launched the Bangabandhu Satellite-1.”
The prime minister also credited her son and ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed for the country's strides in technology. “Whatever the government did [in the technology sector] was based on my son's recommendations. Otherwise, it wouldn't have been possible for us to do it."