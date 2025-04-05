Clashes have broken out among the group members following an attack on a human chain

Journalists among 25 injured as BNP factions clash in Rangpur

Two rival BNP factions have clashed during a human chain protesting the expansion of dominance and the beating of a businessman in Rangpur’s Badarganj Upazila.

At least 25 people, including journalists, were injured in the incident.

The party’s Rangpur district committee has issued show-cause notices to three BNP leaders in Badarganj.

The incident occurred outside the Upazila Shaheed Minar around 11:30am on Saturday, said Badarganj Police Station OC AKM Atiqur Rahman.

Among the injured, Shafiqul Islam, Lavlu Haji, and Moynal Uddin have been admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

The rest have received treatment at the Badarganj Upazila Health Complex. Their names and identities could not be known immediately.

Police and witnesses said Jahidul Islam had been running a business in Badarganj Bazar for a long time, renting a shop from Itiak Babu.

Last month, Babu suddenly asked him to vacate the premises.

Although their contract was valid until 2028, Jahidul agreed to leave on the condition that his Tk 3.5 million security deposit be returned.

However, Babu refused to pay back the deposit and threatened to forcefully vacate the shop. Jahidul alleged that Babu and his people vandalised and looted the shop on Apr 2.

When he protested, Jahidul was also beaten up. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Badarganj Upazila Health Complex.

Shahidul Haque Manik, former joint general secretary of Badarganj Upazila BNP and UP chairman, sided with businessman Jahidul over the incident.

Atiqur said Manik and his people organised a human chain in front of the Badarganj Shaheed Minar around 11am on Saturday to protest beating of the tenant without paying the security deposit, vandalising the shop, and looting.

The opposition claims people supporting former MP and Rangpur district BNP member Mohammad Ali Sarkar launched an ambush on the human chain.

The attackers tore down banners and damaged microphones.

When Manik’s supporters stopped them, a clash broke out between the two sides.

At least 20 to 25 people, including journalists, were injured in the incident. Police and army personnel rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Since then, the area has remained tense, with locals fearing that another major flare-up could occur at any time.

Rangpur district BNP Convenor Anisur Rahman Laku says the party has sent show-cause notices to ‘Manik’, Mohammad Ali, and Humayun Kovid Manik, senior joint convenor of Badarganj Upazila BNP, over the clash.

When BNP leaders Mohammad Ali and Manik were contacted about this, their mobile numbers were found to be switched off.

OC Atiqur said that the situation is currently under control. The army is deployed at the scene. No party has filed a complaint with the police station so far.