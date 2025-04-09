Madrasas ordered to celebrate Bengali New Year with two-day festivities

The directive has been sent to the heads of three government madrasas, principals, and head teachers of all private madrasas

The Directorate of Madrasha Education has instructed all madrasas — both government-run and private — to organise festive celebrations marking the Bengali New Year.

The order, issued on Wednesday, mandates a two-day programme to be held in a “festive atmosphere and with pomp and show” in observance of the Bengali New Year, Chaitra Sankranti, which is the last day of a Bengali year, and new year celebrations of the country’s indigenous communities.

“The Technical and Madrasah Education Division of the education ministry has issued an order asking all madrasas to celebrate Chaitra Sankranti and Bangla New Year through a two-day event under their own management,” Mohammad Arifur Rahman Majumder, deputy director of administration at the Directorate of Madrasha Education, told bdnews24.com.

“In light of that, an order has been issued instructing the principals, superintendents and heads of three government and other private madrasas to celebrate Chaitra Sankranti and Bangla New Year.”

The directive has been formally sent to the heads of three government madrasas as well as to the principals, superintendents, and head teachers of all private institutions registered under the madrasa system.

The decision follows a Mar 23 meeting at the Ministry of Education chaired by Cultural Affairs Advisor Mostafa Sarwar Farooki, where it was resolved that all educational institutions across the country would take part in Bengali New Year celebrations.

The education ministry’s departments overseeing secondary, higher, and technical education, along with the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, are tasked with implementing the decision.

Officials said similar instructions have already been issued to schools, colleges, and primary institutions nationwide.