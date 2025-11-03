DMTCL cites ‘possible design flaws’ behind metro rail accidents

The Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) has said there could be “many” reasons behind the death of a pedestrian caused by a falling bearing pad, including a possible “design flaw” in the metro line.

The agency’s Managing Director Faruque Ahmed said at a press briefing on Monday, “After last year’s accident, we conducted physical and drone inspections. Another inspection was carried out two months ago.”

As for the possible cause of the latest accident, he said: “There could be a mistake in the design.

“This accident could have happened for multiple reasons, including the use of low-quality materials, which can be confirmed after the investigation. There may also be a risk that the contractor did not carry out the work properly.

“The responsibility for oversight lay with the consultancy firm, and it could be due to their lack of expertise.

“Currently, there is no director in the Line-1 project, but four or five directors will be appointed soon.”

He urged people to avoid putting up posters on the metro pillars.

“It is hard to identify if any physical cracks are hidden beneath them.

“According to our cost, this was supposed to be the best metro in the world, but the reality is different.

“Those responsible for irregularities will definitely be brought under the law.”