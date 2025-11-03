Khulna BNP killed in shooting that ‘targeted’ a party leader

A BNP activist has been killed in Khulna after a bullet shot at a local leader “missed its target" and hit him.

At least three other people, including a BNP leader, were injured in the incident that occurred at the Khulna BNP Office near the IT gate of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) around 9pm on Sunday, said Khanjahan Ali Police Station chief Md Tuhinuzzaman.

The deceased, 55-year-old Emdadul Haque, was a resident of Teligati village in Aranghata Thana and a teacher at Noorani Hafiziya Madrasa in Bachitala, police said.

The injured are Mamun Sheikh, 45, the organising secretary of BNP's Jogipol Union wing, and Bellal Hossain, 30. They have been admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Mir Shawkat Hossain Hittu, general secretary of Jogipol Union BNP, said: "Mamun Sheikh, who was injured in the shooting, is in critical condition. He and another injured are undergoing treatment."

"The deceased and injured are all leaders and activists from our party."

Citing locals, OC Tuhinuzzaman said: "On Sunday night, BNP leader Mamun Sheikh was at the office with other local leaders and activists when assailants set off two bombs near him and shot four bullets.”

“The first bullet missed its target and hit Emdadul Haque, who was sitting next to Mamun, and he died on the spot. Then the criminals fired again as they fled the scene, hitting Mamun and Bellal.”

Families, party leaders and activists took Mamun and Bellal to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition, the police officer said.

Aranghata Police Station OC Khairul Bashar said, “Mamun Sheikh used to sit and chat with his party leaders and activists quite frequently. He was chatting with some of them on Sunday night as well.”

"Around 9pm, the assailants attacked him with the intention of murder, and one person was killed in the shooting."

BNP Khanjahan Ali unit President Kazi Mizanur Rahman said, “Mamun Sheikh, the organising secretary of Jogipol Union BNP, was shot by attackers. Three people, including Mamun, were injured in the shooting.”

“One of the injured died and two others were admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital.”