Eid brings festivities to Bangladesh again

At least four homebound people lost their lives after a bus hit a truck on the Bangabandhu Expressway on Thursday.



For thousands of families of traders and their employees, this Eid is a gloomy one because of blazes that burnt down shops in Bangabazar and New Super Market just when the holiday shopping season began.



Traders of other markets said sales took a hit from a rise in cost of living.



After weeks of oppressive heat, sporadic rains brought some relief to citizens on Friday. The Met Office also forecast rains for the Eid day.



The entertainment centres have prepared to welcome huge crowds of Eid revellers. TV channels are airing special programmes. Newspapers are publishing special issues.