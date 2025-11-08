Police sergeant bowed, touched BNP leader Rizvi’s feet. He is withdrawn from duty

A police sergeant has been withdrawn after a video surfaced showing him bowing and touching the feet of senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi during a political programme in Mirpur.

According to an office order issued on Friday by the Mirpur Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Sergeant Ariful Islam has been attached to the DMP headquarters.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows Rizvi preparing to get into a car after a political event in Mirpur when Ariful, in uniform, bows before him and touches his feet.

Following the circulation of the video and ensuing criticism online, the DMP announced his withdrawal in the afternoon through an office order.

The order said, “Upon informing higher authorities, Sergeant Md Ariful Islam of Mirpur Traffic Zone is hereby attached (closed) to the DMP Headquarters (Administration) Division for administrative reasons.”

When asked about the reason for the withdrawal, Mirpur Traffic Division Deputy Commissioner Gautam Kumar Biswas told bdnews24.com: “He was withdrawn because he left his duty post to attend to other matters.”