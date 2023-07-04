Fire aboard Jhalakathi oil tanker extinguished after 10 hours

Emergency workers have put out a fire that engulfed the ill-fated Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker in Jhalakathi's Sughandha River after a 10-hour struggle.
As a search and rescue operation around the vessel was drawing to a close on Monday, three days after an explosion ripped through the tanker causing multiple casualties, a horrifying noise reverberated through the area once again.
The vessel caught fire after a fresh explosion as police personnel and the tanker's crew leapt into the river to protect themselves. However, two police officers and 14 others ultimately sustained burns during the incident.
With the flames intensifying, the fire service's vessel, Agnijoddha, joined 12 firefighting units from Barishal to tame the blaze.
They eventually took control of the fire around 5 am on Tuesday.
"We have never witnessed anything like it before. The fire service's relentless efforts helped tame the fire," Milon Chakma, deputy commissioner of Jhalakathi, said.
The burning ship also caused panic among people living on the banks of the river. Many evacuated their homes, seeking shelter elsewhere fearing imminent danger.
Two people were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka after the explosion.
They were identified as 23-year-old Shawkat Jamil, a police officer, and 35-year-old Sharif.
Jamil suffered burns on six percent of his body, while Sharif had seven percent of his body burnt, according to the institute's Resident Surgeon Dr Tariqul Islam.
Earlier on Monday, rescuers recovered the bodies of three more crew members following the first explosion on the Sagor Nandini-2 oil tanker. It took the death toll from the disaster to four, according to the Coast Guard.
The bodies were found in a piece of the ship’s wreckage in the Sugondha River, according to Lt Shafayet Hossain, a spokesman for the Coast Guard. Divers found the first two bodies around 11 am on Monday and the third in the afternoon.
The body of the oil tanker’s greaseman Abdus Salam Hridoy, was recovered from the ship’s engine room on Sunday. No more crew members are missing.
The other victims were identified as the tanker's Master In-Charge Ruhul Amin Khan, supervisor Masudur Rahman Belal and driver Sarowar Hossain.
On Saturday, there was a sudden blast on the vessel, starting a fire. The families of the victims have been crowding the banks of the Sugondha River in a desperate bid for news of their loved ones. The air grew heavy with their tears and despair after the bodies were found.
Five people burnt in the fire were rescued from the site in the wake of the incident, according to Jhalakathi police and district administration.
They were sent to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for treatment of critical burn wounds.
According to Jhalakathi police, the district administration, and the cook rescued from the disaster, nine crew members were aboard the vessel.
A section of the vessel was blown off by the blast and sank into the river. The bodies were recovered from the wreckage by the BIWTA rescue ship, Nirbhik, on Monday.
Padma Oil Company officials say that 400,000 litres of oil have been recovered from the vessel after the blast. The company has also formed a committee to investigate the incident.
The Sagar Nandini-2 tanker had previously suffered a hull breach six months ago, causing a massive oil spill in Bhola. Another vessel from the same company, the Sagar Nandini-3, suffered an explosion on Nov 12, 2021, in a similar spot on the Sugandha River. Six people were killed in the disaster.