Fire aboard Jhalakathi oil tanker extinguished after 10 hours

Emergency workers have put out a fire that engulfed the ill-fated Sagar Nandini-2 oil tanker in Jhalakathi's Sughandha River after a 10-hour struggle.

As a search and rescue operation around the vessel was drawing to a close on Monday, three days after an explosion ripped through the tanker causing multiple casualties, a horrifying noise reverberated through the area once again.

The vessel caught fire after a fresh explosion as police personnel and the tanker's crew leapt into the river to protect themselves. However, two police officers and 14 others ultimately sustained burns during the incident.

With the flames intensifying, the fire service's vessel, Agnijoddha, joined 12 firefighting units from Barishal to tame the blaze.

They eventually took control of the fire around 5 am on Tuesday.

"We have never witnessed anything like it before. The fire service's relentless efforts helped tame the fire," Milon Chakma, deputy commissioner of Jhalakathi, said.

The burning ship also caused panic among people living on the banks of the river. Many evacuated their homes, seeking shelter elsewhere fearing imminent danger.

Two people were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka after the explosion.