Lord Carlile warns Bangladesh must avoid “past mistakes” in February election

British House of Lords member Alexander Charles Carlile has cautioned that Bangladesh’s next national election must avoid repeating “past mistakes”.

He also called for urgent reforms to elevate the International Crimes Tribunal to international standards, which is currently conducting the trial of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Lord Carlile said: “The situation in Bangladesh is of great concern to the international community. The political upheaval since 2024 has led to several challenges, which need to be addressed.”

His remarks come as the Awami League, whose political activities were banned, has written to the United Nations requesting the suspension of technical assistance for the 13th national election.

After returning to power with a landslide in 2008, the Awami League ruled Bangladesh for over 15 years through three contentious elections.

The government was ultimately toppled on Aug 5, 2024, following the student-led July Uprising, forcing Sheikh Hasina to leave the country for India.

Among the three elections held under the Awami League, most major opposition parties boycotted two of them, raising questions over their inclusivity. Allegations of irregularities prompted concerns from the US, UK, and other countries at the time.

Lord Carlile said: “The next national election must not repeat past follies. All efforts must be made to ensure it is participatory, inclusive, free and fair, and monitored by independent external observers.

“All sections of Bangladesh society must be part of this process and contribute to the revival of democratic institutions and their spirit and culture.”

A United Nations report on the Uprising notes that government-led actions to suppress the protests resulted in around 1,400 deaths and several thousand injuries, with the use of force directed by the highest levels of government.

The ongoing proceedings against Hasina, her party leaders, and law-enforcing officers relate to alleged crimes against humanity. The interim government led by Muhammad Yunus amended the International Crimes Tribunal Act to enable the Awami League’s trial as a political entity.

Lord Carlile said, “The International Crimes Tribunal process is under way. However, the ICT system in its present form urgently needs reforms to bring it to international standards. The trials must be transparent, fair, scrupulously adhering to law and constitution.”

He added, “Minority communities are under considerable pressure and need guaranteed protection from both the state and opponents. Law enforcement agencies are in disarray. The Rule of Law must be upheld.”