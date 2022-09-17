Woman arrested after viral video shows vicious attack on elderly mother-in-law

Police have arrested a woman on charges of assaulting her elderly mother-in-law following a dispute in Rangpur’s Kaunia Upazila.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media, in which Ratna Begum was seen viciously hitting 62-year-old Aysha Begum on a street in Balapara on Thursday.

Law enforcers later arrested Ratna on Friday, Kaunia Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Selimur Rahman said. Aysha was admitted to Kaunia Upazila Health Complex after the incident.

A mother of two, Aysha has been living alone ever since her daughter got married, according to Haider Ali, a member of Balapara Union Parishad. Her son Ashraful Islam, 30, and his Ratna live in a separate house nearby.