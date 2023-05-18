Army man among two injured in deadly ‘landmine blast’ in Bandarban’s Ruma

At least one person has been killed and two others, including a member of the Bangladesh Army, have been injured in what was described by locals and police as a “landmine blast” in Bandarban’s Ruma.

Alamgir Hossain, chief of Ruma Police Station, said the incident occurred at Sloupi Para of Remkripangsa on Wednesday afternoon.

The person killed in the blast was Jewel Tripura, 27. The injured civilian was Abraham Tripura, 35.