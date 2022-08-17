    বাংলা

    Tribunal sentences five to death for 2015 bomb attack on mosques at Chattogram Navy base

    24 people were injured after two blasts at mosques in the Issa Khan Base in Chittagong in 2015

    Published : 17 August 2022, 05:57 AM
    Updated : 17 August 2022, 05:57 AM

    A tribunal has sentenced five people to death for the 2015 bomb attack on two mosques at the Bangladesh Navy’s Issa Khan Base.

    Judge Abdul Halim of the Chattogram Anti-Terrorism Tribunal delivered the verdict in the case on Wednesday.

    The death-row convicts are M Sakhawat Hossain, a former member of the Navy, Abdul Mannan, Ramzan Ali, Babul Rahman aka Rony, and JMB member Abdul Gaffar.

    Of the convicts, Sakhawat is at large, while the others were in court to hear the verdict.

    More to follow

