Awami League’s Obaidul Quader leaves Dhaka for medical check-up in Singapore

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.
“He left Dhaka via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 8:30 am,” Sheikh Walid Fayez, a spokesman for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, said.
Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, is expected to return to Dhaka on Mar 3 after the health check-up at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.
Awami League’s Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Biplab Barua saw him off at the Dhaka airport.