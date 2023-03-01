Awami League’s Obaidul Quader leaves Dhaka for medical check-up in Singapore

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

“He left Dhaka via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 8:30 am,” Sheikh Walid Fayez, a spokesman for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, said.

Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, is expected to return to Dhaka on Mar 3 after the health check-up at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Awami League’s Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Biplab Barua saw him off at the Dhaka airport.