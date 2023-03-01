    বাংলা

    Awami League’s Obaidul Quader leaves Dhaka for medical check-up in Singapore

    The road transport minister is expected to return to Dhaka on Mar 3

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2023, 05:01 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 05:01 AM

    Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader left Dhaka for Singapore on Sunday for a routine medical check-up.

    “He left Dhaka via a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at 8:30 am,” Sheikh Walid Fayez, a spokesman for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, said.

    Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League, is expected to return to Dhaka on Mar 3 after the health check-up at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

    Awami League’s Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and Office Secretary Biplab Barua saw him off at the Dhaka airport.

