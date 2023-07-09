Bangladesh must prepare now for fourth industrial revolution, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes Bangladesh should emphasise the development of a skilled workforce in preparation for the fourth industrial revolution.

Hasina highlighted the importance of high-quality education and research to propel the country forward while handing out awards to the recipients of the Prime Minister's Fellowship 2023-23 at her office on Sunday.

"We have established many specialised universities for science and technology. We have even built an aeronautical university. One day we will land on the moon and make aeroplanes. We built the [aeronautical] university with that ambition. We've even set up an aeronautical centre," she said.