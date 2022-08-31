Four get death, two jailed for life over university student's murder in Cox's Bazar

A Cox’s Bazar court has sentenced four people to death and two others to life in prison for the murder of university student Zia Uddin Faisal in 2017.

District and Sessions Judge Md Ismail delivered the verdict in the presence of the convicts on Wednesday, Public Prosecutor Faridul Alam said.

The capital punishment recipients are Rezaul Karim, 25, Nurul Haque, 28, Ramzan Ali, 30 and Md Rubel Mia, 28. They are residents of Pokkhali Union in Cox’s Bazar’s Sadar Upazila.