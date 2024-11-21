Will nurture 'friendship' with all states, says Chief Advisor Yunus

Yunus pledged to build a 'beautiful and prosperous future' by tapping the opportunity he had to create a 'new Bangladesh'

Amid speculation about the foreign policy of the current interim government, which took over after the Awami League government was toppled in a mass movement, Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus says he wants to 'nurture friendship' with all other countries.

"We'll nurture friendship with all other countries. Our foreign policy will be based on mutual respect, faith, trust, and cooperation," he said at a reception to honour the honoured freedom fighters at the Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

He said he felt 'proud and inspired' to receive the company of the awarded brave freedom fighters and their families. Yunus pledged to build a 'beautiful and prosperous future' by using the opportunity to create a 'new Bangladesh' following the sacrifices of the students and the people after Aug 5.

"We pledge to the brave freedom fighters, martyrs, students and the common people. We will transform our country into an exemplary one by making use of the opportunity they provided to us," the chief advisor said.

In this new country, everyone will be like a 'member of an extended family, Yunus said. "There can be differences of opinion in a family. Altercations can occur, but we won't become foes. We will not create enmity over differences of opinion, or over religion. We are equal. No one is better than another. We want to establish this philosophy at the national level."

“I vow to translate our freedom fighters’ dreams of a country devoid of discrimination, and oppression, and that nurtures freedom and welfare into a reality. From now on, we want to create a Bangladesh where people will be the only source of power. Bangladesh should be applauded on the world stage as a humanitarian and welfare state."

Yunus said everyone should work together to ensure global peace, strengthen the global economy and combat climate change when it comes to foreign policy.

“Hence, we need to move forward by keeping pace with the world. We need to ensure an environment where our youth can develop their creativity based on their talents, despite the shortage of resources."

The chief advisor reiterated the government's promise to 'do whatever was needed' for the welfare of valiant freedom fighters and their families and 'continue their efforts.'

Every year, Bangladesh observes Armed Forces Day on Nov 21 to commemorate the contributions of the Armed Forces in the Liberation War alongside the sacrifices of the general people.