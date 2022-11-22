CID says MFS agents help clients bring up to Tk 3bn remittances through Hundi every month

Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, or CID, says Bangladeshis are using mobile financial service or MFS to bring Tk 2 billion to Tk 3 billion remittances every month through Hundi, an illegal channel.

CID chief Mohammad Ali Mia revealed the information on Tuesday, a day after arresting six people in drives around Dhaka and Cumilla for their suspected involvement with transferring tens of millions of taka through Hundi.

The arrestees are Mir Md Kamrul Hasan Shishir, 28, Khorshed Alam, 34, Md Ibrahim Khalil, 34, Kazi Shah Newaz, 46, Md Azizul Haque Talukder, 42, and Md Nizam Uddin, 35.