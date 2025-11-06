Foreign advisor Touhid says Awami League’s appeal to UN will ‘achieve nothing’

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain has dismissed the letter sent by the Awami League to the UN calling for the suspension of assistance for the national elections as “ineffective”.

On Thursday, Touhid stressed that “no action” will result from such a letter as the election is an “internal matter” of Bangladesh.

On Saturday, the Awami League, whose activities are currently suspended, sent the letter to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) urging it to refrain from participating in an election in Bangladesh described as “not inclusive and not credible”.

The letter, sent through former education minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury Nowfel on behalf of the party, was addressed to Stefan Liller, the UNDP representative in Dhaka.

Due to its suspension, the Awami League cannot participate in the elections scheduled for February.

The letter called on the UN and UNDP to suspend electoral assistance until an environment conducive to free and inclusive elections is restored.

It urged them to encourage national dialogue and consensus among all political parties, with human rights and rule of law upheld as a foundation for any electoral involvement.

Titled “Concerns Regarding UNDP Electoral Assistance to Bangladesh and Violations of UN Charter Principles of Impartiality, Political Inclusivity, and Fundamental Rights”, the letter expressed deep concern over UNDP’s electoral support, including the ballot project and institutional assistance for the February elections, stressing that the vote is “neither inclusive nor credible”.

“Such involvement risks contravening international law, UN principles, and the UNDP’s own mandate to promote free, fair, and participatory elections,” the letter added.

The letter underscored that the party’s appeal for a genuinely inclusive and credible election comes amid criticism that the Awami League governed Bangladesh for over 15 years through three controversial polls.

After taking power in a landslide under the 2008 elections held during a caretaker government, the Awami League amended the Constitution in 2011 to abolish the caretaker system.

Subsequently, the party oversaw the 2014, 2018, and 2024 10th, 11th, and 12th parliamentary elections.

The BNP boycotted the 10th and 12th parliamentary polls after the nonpartisan government demand was unmet. As a result, the Awami League candidates won 153 of 300 seats uncontested in the 10th parliament, which the BNP described as a “parliament without votes”.

In the 11th national election of 2018, the Jatiyo Oikya Front, including some opposition parties, participated but alleged massive rigging, with most votes reportedly cast the previous night, leaving the opposition victorious in only seven constituencies. That election became known as the “Midnight Election”.

In the 12th parliamentary election of January 2024, boycotted by BNP and like-minded groups, the Awami League ceded seats to the opposition Jatiya Party, allegedly to portray the election as participatory. The contests were primarily between ruling party candidates and party rebels, earning the election the moniker “Me or Dummy Election”.

The Awami League won all three elections and governed for over 15 years, until its ouster on Aug 5, 2024, during the student-led mass uprising.

In December last year, the High Court partially annulled the 15th constitutional amendment, reopening the possibility of a caretaker system.

The court observed that the three elections held under the Awami League “destroyed public confidence” due to the failure to ensure free and fair conditions.

In June, the BNP filed a case challenging these elections, naming all Election Commission officials responsible, alongside the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The student-led July Uprising, which removed the Awami League from power, involved severe government crackdowns. UN reports indicate that nearly 1,400 people were killed and several thousand injured in the suppression.

The current interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, has amended the International Crimes Tribunal law to allow prosecution of the Awami League as a party, including Hasina, for crimes committed during the suppression.

In its letter to the UN, the Awami League acknowledged the importance of robust electoral institutions but stressed that assistance must align with inclusion and fundamental freedoms.

It described Bangladesh’s political environment as “repressive”, with thousands of political leaders, journalists, businesspeople, professionals, and citizens detained or threatened, and opportunities for dialogue or consensus broken.

The party warned of the rise of religion-based extremism, which interim government members were allegedly promoting, undermining liberal values and national stability.

The letter urged the UNDP to reassess its electoral role to ensure its support does not marginalise or persecute any group. It called for genuine dialogue, consensus, and restoration of democratic rights, including the release of political prisoners and participation of all political parties, as prerequisites for credible elections.

Following demands from student groups, the National Citizen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami, and several religion-based parties, the Advisory Council suspended Awami League activities in May.

Subsequently, the Election Commission also suspended the party’s registration, blocking its participation in next elections despite its two decades and six terms in government.