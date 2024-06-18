Three others were injured when a car veered out of control and ploughed into a tree

2 killed in road accident on Eid in Dhaka

Two men have died and three others have been injured after a speeding car veered out of control and ploughed into a tree.

According to Farukul Alam, the officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station, the incident occurred near the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka around 11:30pm on Eid day on Sunday.

Following the accident, the victims were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared two of them dead.

The dead have been identified as Reza Rabbi, 28, and Mohammad Rasel, 30.

The injured - Ahsan Ullah Haque Ratul, 27, Shagor, 28, and Biplob, 30 - are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital.

OC Farukul told bdnews24.com, “Ratul lost control while speeding on Eid night as the roads were empty. They were headed towards Farmgate from Mirpur-10. All of them sustained severe injuries.”