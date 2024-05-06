Fire damaged 2 hectares of Sundarbans forest, says Bangladesh officials

Although the fire is fully under control, the Forest Department is now monitoring the area with drones, says the ministry

The fire at the Amurbunia forest in east Sundarbans has damaged 2 hectares (5 acres) of forest, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

A press release from the ministry on Monday evening stated that the fire had spread over an area of approximately 3 hectares (7.9 acres).

Smoke was seen rising from the flames in the Amurbunia area of the Chandpai range in Bagerhat on Saturday afternoon. The forest department and local villagers began efforts to extinguish the fire. Later, the Fire Service, Navy, Coast Guard, and Air Force joined efforts to douse the fire.

The ministry added that although the fire is fully under control, the Forest Department is now monitoring the area with drones.

On Monday, smoke from the fire was detected three times and was quickly extinguished, according to the press release.

A committee headed by Mihir Kumar Doe, the forest conservator of the Khulna region, has been formed by the forest department to assess the damage to biodiversity caused by the fire.

The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report within 10 working days on the assessment of damage to forest resources and biodiversity and recommendations for future actions.