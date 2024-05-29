PMO terminates jobs of aides DPS Tushar and APS Hafizur

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s office has terminated the contracts of Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Zahid Tushar and Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman.

The decisions were announced in separate notifications issued by the Ministry of Public Administration cancelling their contracts on Wednesday.

The notifications signed by Bhaskar Debnath Bappi, deputy secretary at the ministry, stated that Tushar and Hafizur's contracts were terminated from Jun 1 according to Paragraph 8 of their agreement.

Tushar was recruited as deputy press secretary to the prime minister in March 2019. Following the 12th parliamentary elections, he was re-appointed as the deputy press secretary on a new contract.

Hafizur was first appointed in 2019 and hired as assistant private secretary after the last general election on a new contract.