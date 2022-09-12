Rangpur road crash: Mother dies after death of newborn, raising toll to 4

The mother of the newborn killed when a bus and a microbus collided in Rangpur’s Taraganj Upazila has died of her wounds, taking the total toll from the accident to four.

Moslema Begum died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment on Sunday, said Sushanta Kumar, chief of Taraganj Police Station.

Moslema was the wife of Rashidul Islam of Nilphamari.