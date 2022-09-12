Rangpur road crash: Mother dies after death of newborn, raising toll to 4

The mother of the newborn killed when a bus and a microbus collided in Rangpur’s Taraganj Upazila has died of her wounds, taking the total toll from the accident to four.
Moslema Begum died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital while undergoing treatment on Sunday, said Sushanta Kumar, chief of Taraganj Police Station.
Moslema was the wife of Rashidul Islam of Nilphamari.
The microbus crashed into a Bhai Bhai Express bus on the Rangpur-Dinajpur Road in the Sholeasha Bazar area next to Kharubhaj Bridge around 5:45 am on Sunday, police said.
Moslema was taking her newborn to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for pneumonia treatment when the accident occurred.
The microbus was heavily damaged in the accident and three, including the newborn, died.
The two others killed in the crash were Al Amin, 30, and Rafiqul Islam, 40.
Moslema was seriously injured in the accident. She was rescued and sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for treatment, said Sheikh Mohammad Mahbub Morshed, chief of Taraganj Highway Police.
Six other members of the family were also injured in the crash and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.