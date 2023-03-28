Maximum 7-year imprisonment proposed for obstruction of media, observers during elections

Obstructors of the media and observers during elections may face two to seven years in prison as the government has given initial nod to amendments proposed by the Election Commission to the Representation of the People Order.

After the cabinet approved the amendments in principle in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday, Mahmudul Hossain Khan, cabinet secretary for coordination and reforms, said some corrections were necessary for the final approval of the amendments.

This will be effective in preventing those who are given cards by the Election Commission as observers and media workers.