    বাংলা

    Mob beats bus driver to death over fare dispute in Ashulia

    Ariful Islam, 29, was severely beaten by pedestrians after an argument with a passenger over fare

    Savar Correspondent
    Published : 3 August 2022, 06:07 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 06:07 AM

    A bus driver has died after being attacked by pedestrians amid an altercation with a passenger over fare in Dhaka’s Ashulia.

    The incident took place in ​​Narsinghpur’s Itkhola on Tuesday evening, said Ashulia Police Station SI Al Mamun Kabir.

    The dead man has been identified as 29-year-old Ariful Islam, a resident of Gazipur's Konabari. He drove a Kiron Mala Paribahan bus.

    "After conducting a preliminary investigation, we learnt that bystanders severely beat up the driver after he had an argument with a passenger over fare. Afterwards, he was taken to a hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead,” Al Mamun Kabir said.

    Police later recovered Ariful's body from the Centre for Woman and Child Health and sent it to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

    Md Khokon, assistant to the driver, said that the Kiron Mala Paribahan bus travels from Konabari to Mirpur. A passenger boarded the bus from Konabari. According to Khokon, the passenger kept saying that he would pay the fare later despite being given several reminders.

    However, after the bus reached Itkhola, the passenger made off without paying.

    “When I asked for the fare again, he punched me. The driver then got off the bus and asked him to pay up. The passenger then snatched a brickbat from the side of the road and attempted to vandalise the vehicle. The driver managed to stop him but then the passenger started to attack the driver. Bystanders also started hitting him indiscriminately.”

    Ariful ran from the mob and boarded the bus to escape the beating, Khokon said. Once inside, he fell unconscious. When taken to a nearby hospital, the doctor said that Ariful died from an injury to his neck.

    Ashulia police are preparing a case on the incident, Kabir said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh was on slain al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri’s radar
    Bangladesh was on Zawahiri’s radar
    The slain al-Qaeda leader had called for an ‘intifada’, or uprising, in Bangladesh in 2014
    Floods may strike at end of August, heatwaves likely to persist, met office says
    August-end flood fears loom
    The days and nights are likely to be warmer than usual throughout the month
    HC orders accounts of Tk 260m from Grameen Telecom employees’ lawyer
    Lawyer took Tk 160m from Grameen Telecom employees
    The High Court orders accounts of Tk 260m from the lawyer
    It was embarrassing to recall Bangladesh diplomat Anarkoly from Indonesia, says State Minister Shahriar
    Recall of diplomat Anarkoly was embarrassing: Shahriar
    The deputy chief of the Bangladesh mission in Indonesia was recalled after she was detained for possession of drugs

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher