Mob beats bus driver to death over fare dispute in Ashulia

However, after the bus reached Itkhola, the passenger made off without paying.



“When I asked for the fare again, he punched me. The driver then got off the bus and asked him to pay up. The passenger then snatched a brickbat from the side of the road and attempted to vandalise the vehicle. The driver managed to stop him but then the passenger started to attack the driver. Bystanders also started hitting him indiscriminately.”



Ariful ran from the mob and boarded the bus to escape the beating, Khokon said. Once inside, he fell unconscious. When taken to a nearby hospital, the doctor said that Ariful died from an injury to his neck.



Ashulia police are preparing a case on the incident, Kabir said.