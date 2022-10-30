HC questions validity of police power to ban assembly in Dhaka

The High Court has called into question the legality of a statutory provision invoked by Dhaka Metropolitan Police to ban gatherings and processions in the capital in light of constitutional norms.

In a rule issued on Sunday, the panel of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Kazi Md Ejarul Haque Akondo asked why section 29 of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance should not be declared 'illegal'.

The law and home secretaries and the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police have been asked to respond to the rule, stemming from a public interest litigation petition.