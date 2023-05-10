    বাংলা

    Time spent behind bars will be the jail term for a college student arrested in DSA case

    Ishrat Jahan, a student of Begum Badrunnessa College, was charged with hurting religious sentiments in a Facebook post

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 10 May 2023, 01:42 PM
    Updated : 10 May 2023, 01:42 PM

    The Dhaka Cyber Tribunal has considered college student Ishrat Jahan’s time spent in jail as her prison term in a Digital Security Case over hurting religious sentiments in a Facebook post.

    Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat in a verdict on Wednesday set the jail term as two years and seven months, according to tribunal bench assistant Shamim Al Mamun.

    In November 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Ishrat, a student of Begum Badrunnessa College, following complaints over sacrilegious comments on Prophet Muhammad.

    A case was filed under the Digital Security Act over the matter with Darussalam police. The chargesheet in the case was submitted in 2022.

    Ishrat, who was in jail since her arrest, appeared in front of the tribunal on Wednesday for the hearing of the charges against her.

    Defence attorney Golam Mostafa Khan filed a bail petition for Ishrat, a mother of a child, asking the judge to take her “long stay” in jail into account.

    During the hearing, the judge said: “She spent a long time in jail. If the accused confesses, I can declare the time she spent in jail as her prison term.”

    Ishrat then confessed to her crimes.

    RELATED STORIES
    Active listening with empathy and compassion: a crucial first step in preventing deaths by suicide
    Active listening: a first step in preventing suicide
    Experts recommend taking people seriously and seeking professional help immediately if they have suicidal thoughts or behaviour
    Female student accuses security guards of assault, shaving off her hair in Bashundhara
    Female student 'assaulted' by security guards in Bashundhara
    Police are on the hunt for the accused, though the girl did not mention any names
    Bangladesh orders Nafiz Alam, who was interviewed for a DW report, to jail in narcotics case
    Nafiz Alam sent to jail in narcotics case
    He was interviewed for a DW report critical of the RAB that was published recently
    Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams is released from Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj on Monday, Apr 3, 2023.
    Prothom Alo reporter released on bail
    The case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek accuses the reporter of publishing and disseminating information that was “false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation”

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire