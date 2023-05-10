Time spent behind bars will be the jail term for a college student arrested in DSA case

The Dhaka Cyber Tribunal has considered college student Ishrat Jahan’s time spent in jail as her prison term in a Digital Security Case over hurting religious sentiments in a Facebook post.

Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat in a verdict on Wednesday set the jail term as two years and seven months, according to tribunal bench assistant Shamim Al Mamun.

In November 2020, the Rapid Action Battalion arrested Ishrat, a student of Begum Badrunnessa College, following complaints over sacrilegious comments on Prophet Muhammad.

A case was filed under the Digital Security Act over the matter with Darussalam police. The chargesheet in the case was submitted in 2022.