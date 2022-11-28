Hasina urges world leaders to help end Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged world leaders to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that any crisis can be resolved through dialogue and political discussions.

Hasina addressed a programme titled "International Women Peace and Security Seminar 2022", held at Dhaka Cantonment's Army Multipurpose Complex on Monday.

“I am glad to know that the participants will interact with the Rohingya, forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from Rakhine state. We have given them shelter on humanitarian grounds. We could understand their plights and miseries as we had to undergo similar experiences and shocks during our War of Liberation in 1971.”

The interactive session will be a great experience for the participants to understand the victims of war and conflict, Hasina said.

“It is beyond question that women are the most vulnerable section of society. They suffer from various forms of violence, malnutrition, illiteracy and other basic needs.”