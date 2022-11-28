Hasina urges world leaders to help end Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged world leaders to help end the Russia-Ukraine war, stating that any crisis can be resolved through dialogue and political discussions.
Hasina addressed a programme titled "International Women Peace and Security Seminar 2022", held at Dhaka Cantonment's Army Multipurpose Complex on Monday.
“I am glad to know that the participants will interact with the Rohingya, forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals from Rakhine state. We have given them shelter on humanitarian grounds. We could understand their plights and miseries as we had to undergo similar experiences and shocks during our War of Liberation in 1971.”
The interactive session will be a great experience for the participants to understand the victims of war and conflict, Hasina said.
“It is beyond question that women are the most vulnerable section of society. They suffer from various forms of violence, malnutrition, illiteracy and other basic needs.”
Their plights multiply during any conflict and disaster, Hasina said. “To address the peace and security issues of women, the United Nations Security Council adopted resolution number 1,325 which established the Women Peace and Security agenda. Bangladesh is proud to be part of formulating the resolution.”
Since its independence, Bangladesh has been working on promoting women in all spheres of national life, Hasina said.
“Without empowerment, women’s position in society would not be elevated. My government has enacted the Women Policy 2011. Under the policy, we have taken measures to ensure women’s overall development and active participation in mainstream socio-economic activities and remove all the impediments to their empowerment.”
Their increased participation and contribution in sectors like politics, administration, education, businesses, sports, and armed forces have been transforming the socio-economic landscape of Bangladesh, Hasina said.
“Gender parity in Bangladesh has improved across all sectors due to greater participation of women in socio-economic and political activities. Bangladesh is at the top position in gender equality among South Asian countries.”
“Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had rightly identified the essence of gender parity at the beginning of our statehood that without establishing equal rights for women by providing equal opportunities, we cannot have the desired level of national development.”
“The Constitution of Bangladesh framed under his guidance guarantees equal rights of women. article 28 (1) of the Constitution says: the state shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Clause (2) of the same article stipulates: women shall have equal rights with men in all spheres of the state and of public life.”
Bangladesh is a role model for women’s participation in peacekeeping, peace-building, disaster management, and preventing violent extremism, Hasina said.
"Female members of Bangladesh’s army, navy, air and police forces are playing an important role in the global peacekeeping missions conducted by the United Nations. In keeping up with the world, our female members are brightening Bangladesh’s image abroad by playing special roles in peacekeeping."
Congratulating the women engaged in peacekeeping work in various countries of the world and highlighting the special role played by the women of Bangladesh, Hasina said, "People of Bangladesh are proud of our peacekeeping forces."