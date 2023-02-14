Hasina to inaugurate Kalshi flyover, a 'boon' for Mirpur residents, on Feb 19

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to inaugurate the Kalshi flyover in Dhaka's Mirpur on Feb 19. The structure will open to traffic on the same day.
Once it opens, the flyover will further improve connectivity between Mirpur and Banani, Uttara and the eastern part of the capital, according to the Dhaka North City Corporation.
“The honourable prime minister said she would hold a rally in Kalshi and inaugurate the flyover. The metro rail has been opened in Mirpur already. The Kalshi flyover will improve connectivity in Mirpur even further. It’s a boon for people in Mirpur,” said DNCC Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.
Mirpur residents demanded a flyover at Kalshi for a long time as the road, which is the main entrance point to Mirpur from the Airport road, used to be clogged by severe traffic jams, according to Atiqul.
Commuters would typically opt for a 10 km longer route to evade the congestion. “Now, with the flyover being constructed, they don't need to do that anymore.”
At least two overhead footbridges with escalators have been constructed next to the flyover, the mayor said. Separate lanes have also been created for cyclists.
The project was approved by the ECNEC on Jan 9, 2018, under which a 3.70 km stretch of road from the ECB square to Kalshi was widened, while the 2.34 km long flyover was constructed at the Kalshi intersection.
The four-lane flyover consists of three ramps. The main flyover stretches from the ECB square to Kalshi and Mirpur DOHS. A two-lane ramp goes down to Kalshi road at the Kalshi intersection. Vehicles can get on the flyover from Mirpur DOHS and the ECB square, but can only get off on the Kalshi end.
The project also includes the extension of a PC girder bridge, the construction of a public toilet, two police boxes, a 7.40 km RCC drain and saucer drain, a 1.76 km pipe drain, separate bicycle lanes, and six bus bays and passenger shelters.