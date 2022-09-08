PK Halder, 13 others indicted for money laundering, illegal wealth

A Dhaka special judge has indicted Proshanta Kumar Halder, the former managing director of NRB Global Bank and Reliance Finance Limited a, and 13 others on charges of money laundering and accumulating illegal wealth.

Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-10 Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam read the charges filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission aloud before ordering the case to trial. The first hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept 22.

At least 34 cases have been filed against PK Halder, who is accused of embezzling tens of billions of taka after taking control of four financial institutions. This is the first case to go to trial.