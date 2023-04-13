    বাংলা

    Tribute pours in for Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury

    The freedom fighter and Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder died at the age of 82

    People from all walks of life have gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay their final respects to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

    The remains of Zafrullah were taken to the Shaheed Minar around 10:30 am on Thursday. Freedom fighters carrying national flags accompanied the coffin to a makeshift stage built at the Shaheed Minar.

    Political leaders and representatives of different organisations paid their homage by laying wreaths on the coffin.

    Zafrullah’s wife Shirin Parvin Haque, son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury, daughter Bristy Chowdhury, freedom fighters Ishtiaque Aziz Ulfat and Sadek Ahmed Khan and many others have been with the coffin since morning.

    The first funeral prayer service for him will be held at the Suhrawardy Udyan around 2:30 pm, according to the Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

    On Friday, his body will be taken to Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar, where a second funeral prayer service will be held after Jummah prayers.

    His family has yet to decide whether to bury or donate the body, Professor Altafunnessa Maya, one of the members of the Gonoshasthaya Trustee Board, said on Wednesday.

    “As far as I know, most of our family members support his decision to donate the body. He told us several times to donate his body. We would like to respect his wishes,” said Zafrullah’s younger sister Aleya Chowdhury.

    Zafrullah died at the Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday at the age of 82.

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her deep shock over the death of Zafrullah, recalling his contributions to the country’s Liberation War, pharmaceuticals and public health sectors.

