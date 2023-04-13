Tribute pours in for Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Zafrullah Chowdhury

People from all walks of life have gathered at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka to pay their final respects to Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, a freedom fighter and the founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra.

The remains of Zafrullah were taken to the Shaheed Minar around 10:30 am on Thursday. Freedom fighters carrying national flags accompanied the coffin to a makeshift stage built at the Shaheed Minar.

Political leaders and representatives of different organisations paid their homage by laying wreaths on the coffin.

Zafrullah’s wife Shirin Parvin Haque, son Bareesh Hasan Chowdhury, daughter Bristy Chowdhury, freedom fighters Ishtiaque Aziz Ulfat and Sadek Ahmed Khan and many others have been with the coffin since morning.