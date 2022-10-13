Freedom fighter, wife die in Gulshan house fire

An elderly couple died after falling ill from smoke inhalation during a fire incident in their flat at Gulshan in Dhaka on Thursday.

Freedom fighter and engineer Md Obaidul Haque, 72, and his wife Jahanara Begum, 68, were rushed to United Hospital where they were declared dead early in the morning, said Inspector Md Shahnur Rahman of Gulshan Police Station.

They had no burns on their bodies, the inspector said. “They fell ill due to suffocation.”