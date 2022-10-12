DMP to act against 13 constables for ‘obscene’ TikTok videos

Dhaka Metropolitan Police has decided to take departmental action against 13 constables, mostly women, for uploading “obscene” videos on TikTok while on duty in uniform.



Many police personnel are engaged on social media and there is no problem if their content are educational or for awareness, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said on Wednesday.



“After extensive scrutiny, we found specific jokes and obscenity in the content uploaded by these 13 members which will give people a different message. This is unacceptable.”