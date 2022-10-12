    বাংলা

    DMP to act against 13 constables for ‘obscene’ TikTok videos

    They will be reprimanded officially or barred from promotion for up to three years, a DMP spokesman says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Oct 2022, 04:26 PM
    Updated : 12 Oct 2022, 04:26 PM

    Dhaka Metropolitan Police has decided to take departmental action against 13 constables, mostly women, for uploading “obscene” videos on TikTok while on duty in uniform.

    Many police personnel are engaged on social media and there is no problem if their content are educational or for awareness, DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam said  on Wednesday.

    “After extensive scrutiny, we found specific jokes and obscenity in the content uploaded by these 13 members which will give people a different message. This is unacceptable.”

    The 13 constables are Ireen Akter, Ayesha Begum, Somapti Islam, Abu Hanifa Nipu, Ripon Chakma, Rimon Barua, Md Raihan Uddin, Quamrunnahar Akter, Shakira Akter, Shahana Parveen Shompa, Mosammat Roshni Yara, Rezaul Karim and Md Ashiqul Haque.

    They are currently posted in Pirojpur, Tangail, Rangpur, Habiganj, Chattogram, Noakhali, Magura and Jhalakathi. DMP asked the chiefs of their units for the departmental action in letters dated Oct 6.

    The 13 constables will be reprimanded officially or barred from promotion for up to three years, said Faruque Hossain, a spokesman for DMP.

    He said the Police Headquarter made guidelines on the use of social media by the members of the force following a similar guideline made by the government for its employees.

    DMP has been monitoring the activities of its members on social media for nearly three years in light of the guidelines, Faruque said and added many policemen were warned as part of the monitoring.

