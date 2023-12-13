Killings revive dark memories of 2018 bloodshed in Chattogram Hill Tracts

The killings of four members of the United People’s Democratic Front or UPDF and abduction of three of their fellows in Khagrachhari have come as a grim reminder of the bloodshed in the Chattogram Hill Tracts more than five years ago.
Shaktiman Chakma, a reformist and vice-president of the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (MN Larma), was shot dead in the 2018 attack.
Five others, including United People’s Democratic Front (Ganatantrik) leader Tapan Jyoti Chakma, were killed on their way to Shaktiman’s funeral.
The PCJSS (MN Larma) and UPDF (Ganatantrik) blamed the UPDF, led by Prasit Bikash Khisa, for the killings.
This time, the UPDF has pointed the finger at the UPDF (Ganatantrik) for the murders in the remote Anil Para neighbourhood under Logang union in Khagrachhari’s Panchhari Upazila on Monday night as members of the organisation gathered for a youth council.
“The situation is tense. People are in panic. They witnessed similar incidents in the past,” said Joy Kumar Chakma, chairman of Logang Union Council.
“They are now worried about what’ll happen next, because killings don’t end in just a single incident.”
The dead men have been identified Gonotantrik Jubo Forum's Organising Secretary Bipul Chakma, Pahari Chhatra Parishad Vice-President Sunil Tripura, Gonotantrik Jubo Forum leader Liton Chakma, and UPDF member Rohin Bikash Tripura.
Police recovered the bodies on Tuesday, but the whereabouts of the three missing men were still unknown.
Subodh Chakma, organising secretary of UPDF’s Dudhokchhara unit, blamed the UPDF (Ganatantrik) for the incident, but Shyamol Chakma, president of the UPDF (UPDF), refuted the allegations, suggesting that any of the several organisations in the Chattogram Hill Tracts could have carried out the attack.
As police were yet to reach the spot in the early afternoon, the families of the victims were mourning next to the bodies.
As many as 23 bullet casings were scattered in the yard. Chairman Joy Kumar said they did not leave their homes after they had heard gunshots. The bodies were found in the morning.
Subodh claimed the slain UPDF leaders were unarmed. Sunil’s body was found with the hands tied behind his back.