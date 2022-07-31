BGB seizes ‘Tk 250m in ice and yaba’ in Teknaf raid

No traffickers were detained during the operation, the BGB official said.

A BGB patrol team conducted an operation in the area after they were tipped off about a large shipment of drugs coming from Myanmar, Lt Col Khalid said.

At one point in the operation, the team noticed a group of three or four people crossing the zero line on the Naf River on a wooden boat. They ordered the boat to stop and those on board leapt into the river and swam to the Myanmar side.