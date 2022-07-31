BGB seizes ‘Tk 250m in ice and yaba’ in Teknaf raid

Border Guards Bangladesh says it has seized Tk 250 million in yaba and crystal meth, also known as ice, in a raid in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.
The drugs were found in the Jaliar Dwip area of the Naf River around 5 am on Sunday, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB.
No traffickers were detained during the operation, the BGB official said.
A BGB patrol team conducted an operation in the area after they were tipped off about a large shipment of drugs coming from Myanmar, Lt Col Khalid said.
At one point in the operation, the team noticed a group of three or four people crossing the zero line on the Naf River on a wooden boat. They ordered the boat to stop and those on board leapt into the river and swam to the Myanmar side.
A search of the boat turned up 4.28 kg of crystal meth and 150,000 yaba tablets wrapped in polythene.
The estimated black-market value of the haul is Tk 258.94 million, Khalid said.
The narcotics have been kept in storage and will be destroyed, the BGB said.