    বাংলা

    BGB seizes ‘Tk 250m in ice and yaba’ in Teknaf raid

    150,000 yaba tablets and 4.28 kg of ice were found in a raid, BGB says

    District Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 07:53 AM

    Border Guards Bangladesh says it has seized Tk 250 million in yaba and crystal meth, also known as ice, in a raid in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.

    The drugs were found in the Jaliar Dwip area of the Naf River around 5 am on Sunday, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commander of the Teknaf-2 BGB.

    No traffickers were detained during the operation, the BGB official said.

    A BGB patrol team conducted an operation in the area after they were tipped off about a large shipment of drugs coming from Myanmar, Lt Col Khalid said.

    At one point in the operation, the team noticed a group of three or four people crossing the zero line on the Naf River on a wooden boat. They ordered the boat to stop and those on board leapt into the river and swam to the Myanmar side.

    A search of the boat turned up 4.28 kg of crystal meth and 150,000 yaba tablets wrapped in polythene.

    The estimated black-market value of the haul is Tk 258.94 million, Khalid said.

    The narcotics have been kept in storage and will be destroyed, the BGB said.

