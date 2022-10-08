Climate-hit businesses pin hopes on Bangladesh's new plan to adapt

Khaleda Sultana's small workshop in Dhaka, where she makes homeware and handicrafts from jute and other plant fibres, is far from the coastal areas of Bangladesh that are struggling to cope with rising seas and powerful storms.

But, she says, her business still needs to adapt to worsening climate change impacts.

"I have to count losses when the coasts are flooded and my remote subcontractor workers there have to go looking for shelter, or when rainfall becomes irregular and it affects the quality of fibre that we use," Sultana said.

The question of how to withstand more extreme weather and encroaching oceans is growing increasingly urgent for many Bangladeshis - from those living on disappearing delta islands to migrants in city slums - as the planet's climate heats up.

It is a challenge the government hopes to tackle with its first National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which is set to be approved by the cabinet in the run-up to November's COP27 UN climate change conference in Egypt.