Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,609.



The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,443 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.



As many as 2,658 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.34 percent.



Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with seven.



Another 274 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,994,242.