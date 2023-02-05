    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,609 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,443

    News Desk
    Published : 5 Feb 2023, 10:42 AM
    Updated : 5 Feb 2023, 10:42 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 9 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,609.


    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,443 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 2,658 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.34 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with seven.

    Another 274 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,994,242.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.87 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 671.67 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

