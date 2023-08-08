Nobel laureate Yunus to stand trial as HC snubs bid to challenge indictment for labour violations

The trial of Nobel laureate and former Grameen Bank boss Muhammad Yunus for alleged violations of labour law will continue as the High Court has dismissed a plea challenging his indictment.

The High Court panel of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order settling the rule on the petition on Tuesday.

Another bench issued the rule on Jul 23, asking why the indictment of microcredit guru Yunus and three others in the case should not be declared illegal.

The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division on Aug 3 ordered the High Court to settle the rule within two weeks.

Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, the lawyer for Yunus, said they would challenge Tuesday’s High Court order at the Appellate Division.

Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana ordered the trial of Yunus and three others after framing charges in the case on Jun 6.