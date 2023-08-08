Nobel laureate Yunus to stand trial as HC snubs bid to challenge indictment for labour violations

The trial of Nobel laureate and former Grameen Bank boss Muhammad Yunus for alleged violations of labour law will continue as the High Court has dismissed a plea challenging his indictment.
The High Court panel of Justice SM Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader passed the order settling the rule on the petition on Tuesday.
Another bench issued the rule on Jul 23, asking why the indictment of microcredit guru Yunus and three others in the case should not be declared illegal.
The Supreme Court’s Appellate Division on Aug 3 ordered the High Court to settle the rule within two weeks.
Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun, the lawyer for Yunus, said they would challenge Tuesday’s High Court order at the Appellate Division.
Dhaka Labour Court's Judge Begum Sheikh Marina Sultana ordered the trial of Yunus and three others after framing charges in the case on Jun 6.
Yunus filed a petition to the High Court challenging the validity of the order on Jun 21.
Yunus and the others were named in the case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments in September 2021.
The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.
The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.
Following a petition by Yunus, the High Court suspended the proceedings against Yunus, the honorary chairman of Grameen Telecom, for six months in December 2021.
It also issued a rule asking why the case would not be dismissed.
The Appellate Division in June 2022 put a two-month freeze on the proceedings and ordered the High Court to settle its rule.
The High Court then settled the rule that questioned the rule, paving the way for trial proceedings.
Yunus then unsuccessfully challenged that decision with the Supreme Court.