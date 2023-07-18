    বাংলা

    Finance Minister Kamal meets India's Sitharaman in Gujarat

    They had a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in the western state of India

    Published : 18 July 2023, 05:29 PM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 05:29 PM

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in India’s Gujarat.

    The ministers discussed in detail the bilateral economic cooperation, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

    “The ties between Bangladesh and India are strong and friendly. The history, language and culture of both countries is deeply connected,” the statement said, citing Kamal.

    The finance minister took part in the G-20 conference as the leader of a delegation from Bangladesh, which is attending as the only ‘guest country’ from South Asia.

    Kamal expressed his gratitude to India for inviting Bangladesh as a guest to attend the conference by the G-20 group, an intergovernmental forum of the finance ministries of the world’s largest economies.

    Sitharaman lauded Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership in the development of the relations between Bangladesh and India and in the overall socio-economic development of Bangladesh, according to the statement.

    “The more India and Bangladesh focus on connectivity, the stronger the friendship will be established between us,” she was quoted as saying, pledging more economic cooperation between the countries.

