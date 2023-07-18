Finance Minister Kamal meets India's Sitharaman in Gujarat

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 conference in India’s Gujarat.

The ministers discussed in detail the bilateral economic cooperation, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry on Tuesday.

“The ties between Bangladesh and India are strong and friendly. The history, language and culture of both countries is deeply connected,” the statement said, citing Kamal.

The finance minister took part in the G-20 conference as the leader of a delegation from Bangladesh, which is attending as the only ‘guest country’ from South Asia.