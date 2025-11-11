BUET student sent to jail over alleged online posts ‘hurting’ religious sentiment

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) student Sreeshant Roy has been sent to jail following questioning in a cyber security case related to religious offence allegations.

After three days of quizzing, Sub-Inspector (SI) Shajahan Siraj of Chawkbazar Police Station presented him in court on Tuesday, seeking his detention.

Sreeshant applied for bail, but Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Monirul Islam rejected the plea and ordered him to be held in custody, according to prosecution SI Ashraful Islam.

On Oct 21, a group of BUET students staged a late-night protest demanding punishment for Sreeshant, accusing him of sexual harassment, hurting religious sentiments, and cyberbullying of a fellow student.

Following the protest, police took him into custody at Chawkbazar Police Station that same night.

The next day, BUET security officer Afghan Hossain filed a case, and Sreeshant was sent to jail after his arrest.

On Oct 23, investigators added charges of hurting religious sentiments.

Police later sought a three-day remand on Oct 31, which the court granted on Nov 5 in his presence.

According to the case, Sreeshant, using the pseudonymous ID “Weekly Service 923”, posted writings about Muslim women and Islam from Jun 8 to Sept 7 from BUET’s Ahsanullah Hall.

Many posts were described as “obscene, offensive, and inciting religious hatred”.

The complainant said the true identity behind the pseudonymous account was confirmed to be Sreeshant after “prolonged efforts”.