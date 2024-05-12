4-storey building tilts over onto 6-storey neighbour in Dhaka’s Dhamrai

A four-storey building in Dhaka's Dhamrai has tilted over onto a six-storey building next to it. The Fire Service and Civil Defence has evacuated all residents of the tilted building.

The residents of the four-storey building owned by Ziaur Rahman Sikder in the Dhanshiri area near Dhulivita were evacuated on Saturday night, said Senior Station Officer Sohel Rana of the Dhamrai Fire Service.

The second floor of the building has some cracks in it. Police, Fire Service and the local administration visited the site and declared the building risky.

Locals noticed the issue when the building began to lean over onto a neighbouring building owned by Shamsul Haque. Haque and others informed the Fire Service on Saturday evening.

Fire Service officer Rana said the four-storey building was still standing with the support of the six-storey building. However, the six-storey building was not in any danger, he said.

"Yesterday evening, I heard the news that the four-storey building next to my six-storey building had tilted onto mine. I immediately informed the Fire Service. They said my building was safe," said Haque.

Multiple attempts were made to contact Sikder, the owner of the tilted building, but he did not respond.

Dhamrai Municipal Mayor Golam Kabir said they would investigate why the building had started leaning.

Sirajul Islam Sheikh, chief of Dhamrai Police Station, said a policeman had been deployed near the leaning building.