Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 04, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

High Court orders doctor to investigate deaths of Rahim Steel Mills workers

A report was published on the deaths of more than 100 workers at Rahim Steel Mills on Apr 25

Doctor must probe workers’ deaths at Rahim Steel Mills: HC

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 04 Jun 2024, 04:52 PM

Updated : 04 Jun 2024, 04:52 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
LNG gets pricier for Bangladesh
LNG gets pricier for Bangladesh
Djokovic endures another French Open marathon
Djokovic endures another French Open marathon
New York prepares for India-Pakistan clash
New York prepares for India-Pakistan clash
Green ready to 'plug holes' for Australia
Green ready to 'plug holes' for Australia
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More