High Court orders doctor to investigate deaths of Rahim Steel Mills workers

A report was published on the deaths of more than 100 workers at Rahim Steel Mills on Apr 25

The High Court has asked for a doctor from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University to be appointed to investigate the reported deaths of workers at Rahim Steel Mills Co Ltd due to quartz powder.

The bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon delivered the order on Tuesday.

A case demanding compensation for the alleged deaths of over 100 workers at the factory was recently filed from a writ petition. The court delivered the order after hearing the case.

Lawyer SM Newaz Morshed initiated the case on behalf of Supreme Court lawyer Lutfor Rahman Rasel.

During the hearing, lawyer Morshed said, ‘quartz powder’ is produced at Rahim Steel Mills, which is extremely harmful to public health.

The senior justice then asked the lawyer to explain what the power contains.

Showcasing the reports published in various daily newspapers, the lawyer said at least 100 workers died and over 200 others suffered injuries at Rahim Steel Mills.

Then the justice asked for the formation of a committee led by a BSMMU physician and ordered the panel to submit its report within a month.

On Apr 25, the national daily Sangbad published a report on the issue. The report was attached to the writ.

The report claimed over 100 workers at the factory had died over a decade. An investigative report over the issue published by a national daily in 2016 sparked a buzz, connecting various human rights organisations to the victims. The report also created awareness among environmentalists, drawing statements from labour organisations and leading to processions and rallies in the capital.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments launched an investigation on the matter by forming a three-member committee. The National Human Rights Commission investigated the matter with a four-member committee, headed by additional district judge Sharif Uddin Ahmed. The Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies and industrial police also visited the scene. Finally, the Department of Environment halted the factory, labelling it a ‘deathtrap’ that produced life-threatening quartz.

Despite the buzz, the efforts taken by different agencies faded away after a few days. The Apr 25 report said the investigations by the three agencies did not come to light in the eight years since they were launched.

“Over 100 workers have died in 10 years due to their work at the factory’s crushing section. Over 200 are sick or dying. Those who worked as labourers in the factory for two months are certain to die,” the report said.

Quartz powder, produced from varieties of chemicals including limestone, boric powder and potassium, is used in making rolling mills and particle boards. The powder was previously imported from various countries, including India.

The authorities of Rahim Steel Mills started to produce the powder by crushing stones with a machine afterwards. A Sangbad report said the factory was not approved to launch the crushing section.