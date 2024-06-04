Treat tea plantation workers with greater care, Hasina tells owners

Tea production is expanding and owners should not only look to the safety of their workers but also their welfare, the PM says

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged owners to treat workers in tea plantations with more care and to see to their welfare.

She made the call at a National Tea Day event at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Addressing owners, she said: "If the tea workers were equipped with more advanced machinery, they could do more work. It is not enough to consider them as your subordinates. You have to remember that their labour and sweat are your path to increasing your production and income. As such, you have to take better care of your workers. Take care of their children's health, take care of their health, take care of their education, take care of their problems."

Stating that the government will ensure the livelihoods of tea workers, the prime minister said, "Tea plantation workers will not remain in a floating state. The government will take all measures to keep them well. Their livelihood will be ensured."

Stating that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman worked to change the fate of tea workers, she said, "They have not forgotten what the Father of the Nation did for the tea workers."

Stating that tea is helping to bring financial prosperity to the people of Bangladesh, Hasina said: "Now tea cultivation has spread to different areas. Where we used to produce only a little tea, tea production has increased and consumption has also increased.”

"We must expand and take advantage of the potential of tea in the north with care, taking measures to increase tea production further. Moreover, the tea board is providing technical assistance and incentives to small farmers. The government is providing support in all aspects. In addition to Panchagarh, the tea board has built a permanent office in Lalmonirhat.

"Tea is also grown in Panchagarh courtyards. Where they plant vegetables, they plant tea too. Tea is becoming a cash crop. It is helping to bring financial prosperity to the people of the country. The demand for tea is increasing.”

"Tea is beloved by the common people. People's purchasing power has increased, villages have been electrified, and tea shops are now crowded in the evenings. Our own demand for tea has increased. Little of what we produce is for export. Bangladesh people really love to drink a lot of tea."

The prime minister touted the achievements of the Awami League throughout the years as a part of this success.

Hasina said, "When we formed the government in 1996, there was no electricity. Only three-quarters of the people got electricity. At that time, so that tea plantation production was not interrupted - not just tea plantations but industrial factories too – we waived the tax on generators so they could be bought cheaply.”

"I called Kazi Shahid. He was a very enterprising man. He used to make power poles. Tarique Zia had a factory for making power poles too, as did Kazi Shahid. I told him, ‘We don’t have electricity, what are you making power poles for? You should make tea’. As soon as I suggested it, he got to work. It wasn’t done through the government. He had to take his own initiative. I made the request even though I was in the opposition and was staying at No. 5 Minto Road. Then, when we formed the government, we gave him whatever facilities we could. The tea plantations became a reality. Now there are tea plantations all across northern Bangladesh. After tea plantations were successful in Panchagarh, there came tea plantations in Thakurgaon, tea plantations in Dinajpur, Nilphamari, parts of Rangpur, and even in Lalmonirhat and Kurigram. Although Kurigram has many rivers and there is little high ground, efforts are still being made there.”

The tea industry has grown substantially, Hasina said.

"In 2023, the country’s tea plantations produced 102.92 million kg of tea, surpassing all previous records of production in the history of the tea industry. There are currently 168 large tea plantations and about 8000 small tea plantations in the country. Tea auctions used to only be held in Chattogram. Now auctions are being held in Sylhet, although the people of Chattogram tried to obstruct them a bit."